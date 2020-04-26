From parent to provider, Michael Lee Jordan was many things to many people. Until COVID-19 took that away.

Michael Lee Jordan wouldn’t sell a neighbor his old garden tiller without putting fresh oil in it.
“I wouldn’t sell anything until it’s right,” his wife, Shelby Jordan, recalls him telling the neighbor. “And he changed the oil and then sold it.”
Jordan died April 10 — Good Friday — just three weeks shy of his 70th birthday. The McLeansville man is just one of 17 people in Guilford County whose death is related to COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“He was very honest,” Shelby said of her husband. “He was a good father, he was a good provider. We did everything together.
“He was my best friend,” Shelby said of her husband of 42 years.
Mike and Shelby, who retired from L. Powell Acquisition Corp. in July 2019, planned to travel during their retirement years. Mike had retired as a territory sales rep for Grainger, a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products, in 2013 and had previously retired from Sears Outlet Stores. The couple hoped to visit Alaska this summer.
But his doctor warned him not to take the Alaskan cruise or even get on a plane, noting that Mike’s medical history put him at high risk of the rapidly spreading new coronavirus. Mike had suffered a heart attack nine months before retiring. More difficulties followed, including a quadruple bypass last year, which required 13 days in intensive care and an ablation procedure to treat his abnormal heart rhythms.
But the U.S. Coast Guard veteran always bounced back.
“Any type of surgery after the heart issue started, he had a really hard time, but then he would come home,” Shelby said in a phone interview Thursday.
Signs he may have contracted the coronavirus first surfaced on March 28.
“He got up and told me he felt like he had to force himself to do anything,” Shelby said. That night, his temperature spiked to 104.5 degrees.
A visit to Cone Health Urgent Care the next day brought a diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and an upper respiratory infection. Mike didn’t want to go to the emergency room, Shelby said, so the couple returned home.
Four days later, on April 2, he told his wife he felt he was having atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that he had experienced previously. This heart arrhythmia can interrupt the normal flow of blood and creates a risk of blood clots and stroke.
Mike was admitted to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
“Of course, I couldn’t see him,” Shelby said, referring to the recently imposed hospital visitor restrictions.
Three days later, Mike stopped breathing, and he was put on a ventilator.
On April 10, doctors told Shelby that Mike had a hole in his lung.
“I don’t know if it was the ventilator or the virus,” Shelby said of what could have created the hole.
Surgery was possible, but it would be very painful and doctors were doubtful Mike would live much more than a week.
“The virus was already attacking his organs,” Shelby said. “His kidneys were already shutting down.”
The man who took Shelby’s two young sons and raised them as his own died that night after being taken off the ventilator.
“I got to see him twice,” she said. “He understood me. He couldn’t talk, because he was on the ventilator, but he would shake his head ‘yes.’ ”
Now, Shelby and her 45-year-old son, Chad, are waiting until military funerals are allowed again so Mike can get the military burial he wanted. Their other son, David, is deceased.
And waiting for that, “it’s just so hard,” said Shelby, who also contracted the virus, but had much milder symptoms and self-quarantined. “There’s no closure.”
Chad, also of McLeansville, said he is still coming to grips with his father’s death.
He was a toddler when his mother married Mike.
Mike taught him to fish, all about cars, how to fix things — and the importance of caring for your tools.
“He loved his tools, that’s for sure,” Chad said by telephone Thursday.
He noted that his parents worked on every one of the half-dozen or so properties they bought over the years.
“He reworked everything from the floor up,” Chad said. “They didn’t fudge anything. They were hands-on — mom was right there with him.”
At age 25, Chad approached Mike and asked if he could take his surname as his own.
“He stepped up,” Chad said. “I wasn’t his birth, blood child. And (when I was) 3 years old, he opened his arms up ... taught me everything he knew and raised me as his own.”
An only child, Mike didn’t have any “blood” children of his own. And Chad wanted the Jordan name so he could pass it along when he eventually had children of his own.
Mike “thought it was great and went and got the paperwork,” Chad said. “That was my surprise, he just showed up with the attorney paperwork.
“Now I have two kids. … I have a son … and now the Jordan name is going to carry on through him,” Chad said.
He said he is grateful that his father’s death is bringing attention to the COVID-19 crisis. But it’s a rough time.
“I’m at a loss for words,” he said “It just happened so fast.”
Shelby wrote in an email late Thursday that her husband left her one final gift.
“I have his last voicemail from Sunday April 5th before he was put on the vent that night,” she wrote. “He said, ‘Sweetheart I love you and I will be so glad when I can come home to you.’ I treasure that message.”
