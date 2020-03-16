Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to meet orders
NEW YORK — Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour. Employees in the United Kingdom and other European countries will get a similar raise.
“We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” said Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon’s warehouse and delivery network.
Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages.
5 dead, including officer, in Missouri shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man fired randomly from his vehicle several times while driving through a southwest Missouri city before eventually crashing into a convenience store, where he walked inside, opened fire and left five people dead, including a police officer and himself, police said Monday. The dead from Sunday night’s shooting include a store employee and two men who were in the store, police said. A second officer was injured, along with another person. The gunman’s motives remain unclear, police said, where his voice broke as he described his officers’ actions.
Williams said police received reports of “multiple shooting calls throughout the city” late Sunday starting in the south and moving north through the city’s east side.
Mother of terrorist pleads guilty
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The mother of a terrorist who killed 14 people in a 2015 attack on a holiday party in California pleaded guilty Monday to destroying evidence, a government official said. Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, said Rafia Shareef of Corona entered the plea in federal court in Riverside in a plea agreement. Authorities earlier this month announced the deal for Shareef over her shredding a map her son may have used to plan the massacre. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15. She is expected to receive no more than 18 months in prison.
Shareef’s son, Syed Farook, and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, opened fire with semiautomatic rifles on a gathering of San Bernardino County employees. The attackers were later killed in a police shootout.
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
LOS ANGELES — Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday, when he found out about his possible exposure. He says he sought out the test after discovering he had come into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
Elba is the latest high profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positively in Australia.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Elba in a video message said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling OK.
Worker at Japan care home sentenced to hang
TOKYO — A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a former care home employee to hang for knifing to death 19 disabled people and injuring two dozen others in the deadliest mass attack in post World War II Japan. The Yokohama District Court convicted Satoshi Uematsu of the killings and of injuring 24 other residents and two caregivers in July 2016.
During the investigation and trial, Uematsu repeatedly said he had no regrets and was trying to help the world by killing people he thought were burdens. Advocacy groups said the suspect’s views reflected a persistent prejudice in Japan against people with disabilities.
Charges ordered against 20 in Paris attacks
PARIS — French judges investigating the 2015 Islamic State attacks that left 130 people dead in Paris have ordered charges against 20 people, including a Belgian accused of masterminding the attacks who was held for years in Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq before being freed and returned home.
Three of the group, including the alleged mastermind, Oussama Atar, are believed to have died in the group’s final months of fighting in Iraq and Syria.
Also accused is the only survivor of the Paris cell, Salah Abdeslam, who was arrested near his home in Brussels after months on the run. Abdeslam’s brother, Brahim, blew himself up in Paris.
