Lotteries

Wednesday’s winning numbers

North Carolina

Day Pick 3

5-5-3

Day Pick 4

8-7-8-3

Evening Pick 3

3-1-5

Evening Pick 4

5-8-1-4

Cash 5

4-20-31-35-40

Powerball:

4-8-30-52-59

PB: (2) x10

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments