Tuesday’s winning numbers

North Carolina

Day Pick 3

0-7-4

Day Pick 4

4-7-5-5

Evening Pick 3

3-3-0

Evening Pick 4

0-5-1-0

Cash 5

1-8-24-27-32

Mega Millions:

27-37-48-63-68

MB: (x2) 11

Wednesday’s winning numbers

North Carolina

Day Pick 3

4-6-4

Day Pick 4

5-1-1-4

Evening Pick 3

1-8-3

Evening Pick 4

2-7-0-3

Cash 5

3-27-31-32-42

Powerball:

2-4-16-30-46

PB: (x2) 20

