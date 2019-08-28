Lotteries

Wednesday’s winning numbers

North Carolina

Day Pick 3

0-7-8

Day Pick 4

4-8-1-2

Evening Pick 3

0-6-6

Evening Pick 4

0-4-3-6

Cash 5

8-13-18-20-39

Powerball:

9-32-37-41-56

PB: (14) x10

