Lotteries

Thursday’s winning numbers

North Carolina

Day Pick 3

4-7-6

Day Pick 4

8-3-1-0

Evening Pick 3

4-9-8

Double Draw

1-4-2

Evening Pick 4

9-9-1-7

Cash 5

16-28-32-38-40

Lucky for Life

5-20-32-38-47

LB

15

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments