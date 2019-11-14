Lotteries

Thursday’s winning numbers

North Carolina

Day Pick 3

8-7-6

Day Pick 4

6-9-5-1

Evening Pick 3

0-0-6

Evening Pick 4

1-1-7-3

Cash 5

9-20-21-26-41

Lucky for Life

9-11-21-22-30

LB

14

