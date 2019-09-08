Lotteries

Sunday’s winning numbers

North Carolina

Day Pick 3

2-6-0

Day Pick 4

6-2-0-2

Evening Pick 3

4-8-6

Evening Pick 3

Double Draw

2-6-7

Evening Pick 4

9-5-7-9

Cash 5

5-10-29-30-32

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments