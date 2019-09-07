Lotteries

Saturday’s winning numbers

North Carolina

Day Pick 3

0-3-3

Day Pick 4

5-9-4-1

Evening Pick 3

6-9-5

Evening Pick 4

1-2-9-7

Cash 5

10-20-22-25-37

Powerball:

11-20-41-42-56

PB: (6) x2

