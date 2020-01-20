Lotteries

Monday’s winning numbers

North Carolina

Day Pick 3

6-7-0

Day Pick 4

8-1-7-4

Evening Pick 3

3-4-9

Evening Pick 4

8-4-1-3

Cash 5

9-29-38-41-42

Lucky for Life

4-7-8-18-27

LB

5

