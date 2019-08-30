Lotteries

Friday’s winning numbers

North Carolina

Day Pick 3

6-4-4

Day Pick 4

4-8-9-5

Evening Pick 3

1-3-2

Evening Pick 4

9-9-5-9

Cash 5

15-28-31-37-39

Mega Millions:

3-9-11-34-39

MB: (10) 4

