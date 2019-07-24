Well-Spring retirement community in Greensboro has added a Resident Activity Center with a 340-seat performing arts theater and an art gallery as part of a $30 million expansion and renovation.

Want to go?

What: "An O.Henry Celebration: Stories & Songs"

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21; 3 p.m. Sept. 15, 21 and 22.

Where: Well-Spring Theatre, 4100 Well-Spring Drive

Tickets: $20, $18 for students, seniors and Greensboro History Museum members, $16 each for groups of 10 or more and Well-Spring residents, available at TicketMeTriad.com. For group sales (10 or more people) call Ticket Me Triad at (336) 907-2113 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Free, ample parking is available on site.