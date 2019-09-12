Protesters greet Trump in Baltimore visit
BALTIMORE — Landing by helicopter Thursday night in Port Covington, President Donald Trump arrived in the city he infamously insulted as “rodent infested,” where he appropriately enough was greeted by a 14-foot inflatable rat among the protesters rallying at his destination: a Republican gathering at the Waterfront Marriott in Harbor East.
The Marine One helicopter touched down in a field about 6:30 p.m. The president climbed down the stairs alone and walked slowly to the motorcade, waving at the assembled media. A group of people stood outside a nearby Under Armour building and watched.
Within 10 minutes, the motorcade was speeding through blocked-off streets during a most unusual rush hour, passing protesters shouting expletives and people holding up their phones. There was a “Dump Trump” sign and one with a heart next to the name of U.S. Rep Elijah Cummings, the Democratic Baltimore lawmaker sharply criticized by Trump.
Meanwhile, the president tweeted a message to the city, with a photo from the motorcade: “Hello, Baltimore!”
— Tribune News Service
El Paso shooting suspect indicted
EL PASO, Texas — A man accused of gunning down people at a busy Walmart in El Paso last month was indicted Thursday for capital murder, prosecutors announced.
Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, was indicted on one count in connection with the Aug. 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead in the border city, District Attorney Jaime Esparza said.
El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Crusius, who remains jailed without bond.
Former FBI official may face charges
WASHINGTON — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s wrath, faces the prospect of an indictment after his attorneys were unable to persuade senior Justice Department officials not to pursue charges that he lied to internal investigators.
Two people familiar with the matter said Thursday that the deputy attorney general declined an appeal from McCabe’s lawyers aimed at preventing a prosecution. The people weren’t authorized to discuss the issue by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Still, it wasn’t immediately clear when or even whether the United States Attorney’s Office in Washington, which has been leading the investigation , might announce charges.
McCabe’s attorneys have argued that he should not face charges on accusations that he lied to internal investigators about whether he had authorized a news media leak in the fall of 2016. McCabe has denied intentionally misleading anyone.
Tip leads to arrest of couple who escaped
PHOENIX — A tip pointing to a remote Arizona community led to the end of a more than two-week manhunt for a couple who overpowered their guards and escaped a prison transport van that was bringing them across the country to face allegations of killing a man, federal authorities said Thursday.
About 50 officers from multiple agencies surrounded a house 50 miles northeast of Phoenix where Blane and Susan Barksdale were staying, said David Gonzales, the U.S. marshal for Arizona.
The couple will likely face federal kidnapping charges for their escape, authorities said.
Universe could be younger than estimated
WASHINGTON — The universe is looking younger every day, it seems.
New calculations suggest the universe could be a couple billion years younger than scientists now estimate, and even younger than suggested by two other calculations published this year that trimmed hundreds of millions of years from the age of the cosmos.
“We have large uncertainty for how the stars are moving in the galaxy,” said Inh Jee, of the Max Plank Institute in Germany, lead author of the study in Thursday’s journal Science .
Scientists estimate the age of the universe by using the movement of stars to measure how fast it is expanding.
If the universe is expanding faster, that means it got to its current size more quickly, and therefore must be relatively younger.
The expansion rate, called the Hubble constant , is one of the most important numbers in cosmology. A larger Hubble Constant makes for a faster moving — and younger — universe.
The generally accepted age of the universe is 13.7 billion years, based on a Hubble Constant of 70.
Jee’s team came up with a Hubble Constant of 82.4, which would put the age of the universe at around 11.4 billion years.
Woman accused of making THC-laced gummy candies
COVINGTON, La. — A 30-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of making THC-laced gummy candies, and her 11-year-old daughter is accused of giving them to classmates at school.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that a deputy assigned to the school learned about the gummies after another child ate one and had to go to a hospital.
The woman was arrested Tuesday on five charges including making controlled substances and cruelty to juveniles. Her daughter was arrested on a distribution charge. Investigators say she knew the gummies contained the marijuana ingredient that makes people high.
— The Associated Press
