Missing Florida boy is found dead
MIAMI — A 9-year-old autistic boy has been found dead hours after his mother told police he was abducted by two men who “ambushed” her during a late-night drive south of Miami, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed Friday.
An Amber Alert that had been issued for Alejandro Ripley was canceled Friday morning. News outlets reported a body was pulled from a canal near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club, about 4 miles from the spot he was allegedly abducted.
Miami-Dade police said the child’s mother, Patricia Ripley, 47, told investigators she driving around 9 p.m. Thursday when she noticed she was being followed by a vehicle.
Ripley told investigators the driver tried to side-swipe her car, forcing her to veer onto another road. The car then blocked her vehicle and a passenger got out and demanded drugs from her, police said.
According to police, Ripley told the man she didn’t have any drugs. At that point he took her son and her cellphone.
Authorities said the boy had autism and was non-verbal.
Actress, husband plead guilty in college admission scandal
LOS ANGELES — Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband pleaded guilty Friday to charges of fraud in the college admissions scandal, admitting they scammed their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California with lies and illegal payments.
But the case against Loughlin and her husband, J. Mossimo Giannulli, remained unsettled after the judge in the case put off a decision on whether to accept the couple’s guilty pleas and the terms of deals they struck with prosecutors.
Under those deals, Loughlin would spend two months in prison and Giannulli would be sentenced to five months behind bars.
Car wash worker finds stimulus check in trash can
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A car wash worker in North Carolina found treasure amid the business’ trash when he discovered a $1,200 IRS stimulus check mixed in with the garbage.
Antonio Hernandez was taking out the trash at the Greenville car wash when he spotted the payment in the can, WITN-TV quoted his daughter, Michelle Alvarado, as saying.
Hernandez and Alvarado were able to track down recipient Charles Thompson, who said he was not even expecting to get a check after recently moving to a new address.
“I was behind on rent, I work construction so I work by the day, and I just try to keep going and going as best I can,” Thompson said.
Hernandez and Alvarado added that they were happy to help connect Thompson with the lost funds, even though they and Thompson had no idea how the check ended up at the car wash in the first place.
“It was very important for him to receive that check, especially in these uncertain times,” Alvarado said.
The Associated Press
