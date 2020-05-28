Airman charged in woman’s death
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — In a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, Ariz., Sasha Krause was found cold and stiff, with a bullet wound to the back of her head. She was face down beneath brush, wearing a gray dress, white coat and hiking shoes. Her hair was pinned in a bun and her hands bound by duct tape. Her underwear was missing.
The 27-year-old Sunday school teacher had disappeared more than a month earlier from a Mennonite community in New Mexico more than 400 miles away.
Authorities are still trying to determine how her body ended up steps away from a makeshift camp off a lonely two-lane road that cuts through the canyons and groves of towering pine trees.
A 21-year-old U.S. Air Force airman stationed near Phoenix has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.
Raised in a Mennonite family in Wisconsin, Mark Gooch joined the military to escape what he told investigators was a difficult, sheltered and restricted life, according to sheriff’s records obtained by The Associated Press.
Sheriff’s officials used cellphone records to link Gooch to Krause, but his attorney Matthew Springer said that doesn’t mean his client is a killer. Gooch is jailed without bond.
Physicians sure over abortion pill rule
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Requiring patients to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to get an abortion pill is needlessly risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of physicians allege in a lawsuit that seeks to suspend the federal rule.
The federal lawsuit, which the American Civil Liberties Union filed Wednesday in Maryland, questions why patients can’t fill a prescription for mifepristone by mail. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved mifepristone to be used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, to end an early pregnancy or manage a miscarriage.
The ACLU sued the FDA and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on behalf of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups. It marked the latest battle over access to abortions during the pandemic. Elsewhere, federal courts have heard cases involving access to abortion services as the outbreak continues.
