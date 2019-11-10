Haley: Trump staff urged resistance
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley , alleges in her upcoming memoir that two administration officials who were ultimately pushed out by Trump once tried to get her to join them in opposing some of his policies.
In “With All Due Respect,” Haley said then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and then-White House chief of staff John Kelly told her that they were trying to “save the country.” Haley writes that she was “shocked” by the request, made during a closed-door meetings.
“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote. “It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing. ... Tillerson went on to tell me the reason he resisted the president’s decisions was because, if he didn’t, people would die.”
Woody Allen, Amazon end legal battle
NEW YORK — Woody Allen and Amazon.com have ended their legal battle.
The filmmaker had sued Amazon in February after the online giant ended his 2017 contract without ever releasing a completed film, “A Rainy Day in New York.” Amazon had responded that Allen, whose daughter Dylan has accused him of molesting her when she was a girl, breached the 4-movie deal by making insensitive remarks about the #MeToo movement. Allen has repeatedly denied the allegations made by his daughter.
In papers filed Friday in U.S. District Court, Allen and Amazon agreed that the case should be dismissed without prejudice. Terms were not disclosed.
“A Rainy Day in New York” was released overseas, but not in the U.S. Allen’s career has slowed in recent years, with several actors who had appeared in his films saying they would not work with him again.
Russian questioned after arms found
MOSCOW — Police in the Russian city of St. Petersburg plan to interrogate a prominent professor who has been detained on suspicion of killing a female student after he was pulled from a frigid river with a backpack containing severed arms.
Oleg Sokolov, a history professor at St. Petersburg State University who is an expert in French revolutionary military history, was found Saturday in the Moika River with the rucksack. Police later found the body of his student in his apartment, Russian news reports said.
Hunters save deer locked in battle
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Quick-thinking hunters in central Michigan have rescued two deer who literally became locked in battle.
WOOD-TV reports that insurance agent Mark Johnson spotted the rutting bucks in a field with their antlers entangled. He figured the eight-point bucks would die from exhaustion or starvation if they stayed stuck.
Video of Wednesday’s rescue shows Johnson’s friend, Brad Lyons, eventually deploying a specialized branch saw to cut part of an antler. That enabled the bucks to pull away and run off.
The rescue came a week before firearms deer season. Johnson, Lyons and another acquaintance who showed up to help are all hunters and in other circumstances the bucks would have been prized trophies.
The Associated Press
