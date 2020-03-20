Brief head goes right here
SAN FRANCISCO — Superstar Plácido Domingo has resigned from the U.S. union that represents opera singers and will contribute $500,000 to sexual harassment eradication programs and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis, the union said Friday.
The development came weeks after investigations by the American Guild of Musical Artists and Los Angeles Opera found sexual harassment allegations against the famed tenor, now 79, to be credible.
The investigations were launched after the publication of Associated Press stories last year in which multiple women accused Domingo of harassment and abusing his power while he held management positions at LA Opera and Washington National Opera.
AGMA announced last month that its four-month investigation found Domingo had “engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace.” Details of the allegations were not released, but people familiar with the investigation who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity said investigators found 27 people were sexually harassed or had witnessed inappropriate behavior by Domingo in the 1990s and 2000s.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch court convicted a radicalized Muslim man Friday of murder with a terrorist motive and sentenced him to life imprisonment for opening fire on a tram and killing four people last year.
The defendant, 38-year-old Gokmen Tanis, was not in court to hear the verdict due to restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“The suspect spread death and destruction in broad daylight in a tram in Utrecht,” said presiding judge Ruud van Veldhuisen.
Tanis stepped into the tram, then “pulled out a pistol with which he, while shouting the name of his god, Allah, shot at innocent passengers in cold blood. Not once, but many times in just over two minutes,” the judge added.
He said the terror attack sent shock waves through the central city of Utrecht and the rest of the Netherlands.
