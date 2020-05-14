Teenager forced to undergo chemotherapy dies at 22
HARTFORD, Conn. — Cassandra Callender, who was forced by Connecticut courts as a teenager to undergo chemotherapy for cancer, has died after a five-year battle with the disease, her mother said Thursday. She was 22.
Callender, of Windsor Locks, died Tuesday at home, where she had been in hospice care for four months, Jackie Fortin said.
“The cancer never went away,” Fortin said. “They said they saved her life. They lied. She suffered for five years. It was horrific. If you did that to your dog, you’d get arrested.”
A judge in 2015 ordered Callender, known as “Cassandra C.” during her legal fight, to undergo chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
She had refused treatment, saying she didn’t want to poison her body.
She and her mother had missed several appointments, and doctors notified the state Department of Children and Families, which stepped in, according to court documents.
A juvenile court judge removed Callender, who was 17 at the time, from her home and placed her under guard in the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
Her case went to the state Supreme Court, which ruled in January 2015 that the department wasn’t violating her rights.
Cop fired after school shooting will get his job back
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s sergeant fired because he sat in a parked car during a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will get his job back along with back pay, according to a statement from the union that represents deputies.
The arbitrator dismissed the case against Brian Miller after finding that his due process rights were violated when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony terminated him, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
Miller earned around $137,000 a year in 2018.
A former student gunned down 17 people and injured 17 others when he entered the Parkland, Fla., school on Valentine’s Day with an assault-style rifle. He is currently awaiting trial in Broward County.
On the day of the shooting, the deputy assigned to the high school, Scot Peterson, took cover while the gunman was inside the building shooting students, an investigation found. He was later fired and charged with multiple counts of child neglect.
I-75 reopens in Southwest Florida as wildfire continues
NAPLES, Fla. — A section of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley reopened Thursday after four brush fires that eventually merged in southwest Florida had forced it to close a day earlier, authorities said.
The four fires merged and grew into a 8,000-acre fire on Thursday, according to an evening tweet from the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. The blaze was about 10% contained.
The Florida Highway Patrol said on Twitter that troopers had reopened Alligator Alley. The toll road had been closed after smoke caused visibility issues. The agency advised motorists that they should still proceed with caution.
By Wednesday night, the four fires had burned a total of about 400 acres, officials said at the time.
The Associated Press
