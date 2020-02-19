Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW IS LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT... .PRECIPITATION WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA FROM THE SOUTHWEST EARLY THURSDAY. WHILE THE PRECIPITATION WILL INITIALLY BE ALL RAIN, A TRANSITION TO A WINTRY MIX OR A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW IS EXPECTED DURING THE AFTERNOON. A TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW FROM NORTH TO SOUTH IS EXPECTED THEREAFTER. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE AFTERNOON OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD EXTEND INTO FRIDAY MORNING WHERE HIGHER SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OCCUR AND WET OR ICY SPOTS LINGER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&