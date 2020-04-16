Is it safe to open mail
during pandemic?There is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading through mail or parcels, according to the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most of it is spread from droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, which are inhaled by people nearby.
Health experts say the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages and infect anyone who handles them.
It’s still a good idea to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly — and avoid touching your face — after handling deliveries.
Like many businesses, the U.S. Postal Service has limited visitors to its facilities and asks that anyone who comes to the post office to stand at least 6 feet away from another person.
Delivery driver makes it to wedding on time
RALEIGH — A delivery driver arrived just in the nick of time to a beach wedding in North Carolina with a critical piece of the ceremony.
Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins planned to get married April 10 in Hawaii, but their dream wedding was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, WNCN-TV reported.
So, the lovebirds organized a last-minute beach ceremony with a total of five people on the special day last week.
The company making the groom’s wedding band had been shuttered by the virus outbreak, but said the day before the wedding that it could overnight the ring, Kulenic said.
One problem: The wedding was scheduled for 3 p.m., but the ring wasn’t expected to show up until 4:30.
The bride had the photographer, Amy Shores, leave a note on her door for the delivery driver telling him to come down to the beach, saying: “You have the ring.”
FedEx driver Joe Engel answered the call of duty, marching down the sand to hand deliver the package during the ceremony.
Tribes press judge to halt pipeline work
BILLINGS, Mont. — Native American tribes and environmental groups pressured a federal judge on Thursday to shut down work on the disputed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to Nebraska, citing fears that workers could spread the coronavirus and construction could damage land.
After years of delays, the company is rushing ahead amid the pandemic to get part of the line built so it will be harder to stop, attorneys for the project’s opponents argued in a teleconference to decide if the construction should be halted.
They warned that plans to build construction camps housing up to 1,000 workers each pose a risk to tribes and rural communities that already struggle to provide basic health care services and would face challenges responding to coronavirus outbreaks.
Bald eagles found nesting in Ariz. cactus
PHOENIX — For the first time in decades, bald eagles have been found nesting in an Arizona saguaro cactus.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department revealed Wednesday that biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey.
Kenneth “Tuk” Jacobson, the agency’s coordinator of raptor management, said the eagles are on a cactus near a central Arizona reservoir.
He called the find “amazing.”
Wildlife biologists have looked for decades for a sighting of bald eagles nesting in Arizona saguaro cacti. According to Jacobson, the last known mention of such a sighting was a 1937 record.
Body found in woman’s vehicle is missing child
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The body of a child found in March in his mother’s vehicle in northeastern Wisconsin is the woman’s 5-year-old son, who had been missing since late last year, an autopsy has confirmed.
Sagal Hussein, 26, has not been formally charged in her son’s death, but is being held on a $500,000 bond on possible child neglect charges. Hussein appeared Wednesday in Brown County Circuit Court, where a judge gave the state two weeks to file a criminal complaint, WLUK-TV reported.
The state public defender’s office in Green Bay declined to comment on the case or say which attorney has been assigned to Hussein.
The investigation into Josias Marquez’s whereabouts began Jan. 26, when a neighbor in Howard reported seeing Hussein’s other two children outside and unsupervised.
The Associated Press
