Ministry charged with abusing homeless
SAN DIEGO — The leader of a Southern California ministry charged with using deadbolt locks to detain homeless residents and making them turn over panhandling money was no fly-by-night operator. Imperial Valley Ministries was known in the remote desert region for decades of work helping drug addicts turn their lives around.
The ministry operated a ranch for men, a group home for women and a small headquarters office on one of the busiest streets in El Centro, a city of 45,000 people in a region of scorching summers, high unemployment and bountiful winter harvests that supply supermarkets across the United States. Residents were seen at intersections in burgundy T-shirts with the ministry’s name emblazoned in white letters, asking idled motorists for money and giving them a brochure about the ministry’s work and a choice of peanuts or candy.
It became so successful that it established a network of about 30 affiliate churches across the country in cities as far-flung as Charlotte, N.C., and Las Vegas.
Mar-a-Lago trespasser could face prison
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Yujing Zhang’s desire to meet President Donald Trump and his family turned the Chinese businesswoman into an American felon.
A 10-woman, two-man federal jury convicted Zhang on Wednesday of trespassing at the president’s Mar-a-Lago club in March and lying to Secret Service agents. The 33-year-old Shanghai consultant faces up to six years in prison when District Judge Roy Altman sentences her Nov. 22.
Zhang, who acted as her own attorney after firing her public defenders in June, showed no reaction when the verdict was read. She then spoke calmly with federal marshals, discussing what would happen with her legal papers. She smiled at her standby public defenders and was led back to jail.
Trump National vandal could be Swift stalker
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — The man charged with breaking into singer Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion is accused of causing more than $20,000 damage to President Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf course.
The Somerset County prosecutor says an employee at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster observed a spinning vehicle “doing donuts” on the 11th hole on Sept. 3. A vehicle was spotted again on Sept. 8 making circular patterns on the 13th hole.
A partial license plate number led police Tuesday to charge 26-year-old Richard McEwan of Milford with criminal mischief.
McEwan was not wearing shoes when he was arrested in Swift’s beachfront mansion last month.
Police said he told them he was taught to take his shoes off in someone’s home to be polite.
A phone number listed for him has been disconnected.
Cable cars will stop running during repairs
SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s iconic cable cars will stop running for 10 days starting Friday while they undergo the final repairs in a three-year restoration project of the gearboxes that propel the world-famous system up the city’s notoriously steep hills.
Shuttle buses will run along the three cable car routes where historic cars typically travel at a steady 9.5 miles per hour, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Wednesday.
The agency says it needs to get the manually operated cable cars off the streets to rehabilitate the gearboxes that power the system that started in the 1890s.
The gearboxes spin the 30-foot tall wheels that pull the 12 miles of steel cables under San Francisco to lift the city’s 40 cable cars up steep hills.
The shutdown is sure to disappoint some of the tourists visiting the city next week. Long lines typically snake around several sites where riders can hope on, despite each car’s capacity of 60 people. The city says 7.5 million passengers ride the cable cars each year.
History Channel calls of Dillinger project
INDIANAPOLIS — The History Channel has dropped out of a planned documentary on 1930s gangster John Dillinger that would have featured the proposed exhumation of his grave in Indianapolis sought by two relatives of the notorious criminal who question whether he’s buried there.
A&E Networks spokesman Dan Silberman said Wednesday that The History Channel is no longer involved in the documentary, but declined further comment, saying network officials “do not comment on why we aren’t moving forward with a project.”
Silberman said in early August that the Dillinger project had not gone into production.
Dillinger’s nephew, Michael C. Thompson, filed a lawsuit Aug. 14 against Crown Hill Cemetery, after cemetery officials objected to the exhumation.
Scientists say they’ve created rhino embryos
CREMONA, Italy — Scientists announced Wednesday they have succeeded in creating two embryos of the near-extinct northern white rhino as part of an international effort to save the species, which is down to just two animals worldwide, both of them female.
The embryos, created in the lab with eggs taken from the females and frozen sperm from dead males, are now stored in liquid nitrogen, to be transferred into a surrogate mother — a southern white rhino — in the near future.
“Today we achieved an important milestone on a rocky road which allows us to plan the future steps in the rescue program of the northern white rhino,” said Thomas Hildebrandt of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Germany.
The institute is part of an international consortium of scientists and conservationists that has been planning and developing the procedure for years.
The Associated Press
