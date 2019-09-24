Trump administration issues new plan for overtime rule
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has issued a rule that will make overtime pay available to 1.3 million additional workers, though the proposal replaces a more generous one advanced by former President Barack Obama.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that it is raising the salary level that companies will have to pay overtime to exempt workers from $23,660 a year to $35,568 a year. Americans earning less than that amount will typically be paid time and a half for any work over 40 hours a week.
The new rule will benefit retail, fast-food restaurant, and home health care workers, as well as other lower-paid workers. Many employees in those industries have been paid just above the $23,660 threshold, which has been in place since 2004, and then required to work overtime without extra pay.
Under Obama, the Labor Department proposed raising the threshold to more than $47,000, which would have made nearly 5 million more workers eligible for overtime. That rule, however, was struck down in court after being challenged by states and business groups.
Harvard law professor: Throw out lawsuit by Epstein accuser
NEW YORK — Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz asked a federal judge Tuesday to throw out a lawsuit that accuses him of lying about his sexual history with a woman who claims she was a teenage victim of a Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking ring.
Dershowitz previously said he welcomed the suit to prove he never had sex with — or even met — Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the noted lawyer and a long list of other prominent men of sexually exploiting her when she was 17 and 18 years old.
But his lawyers argued Tuesday that Giuffre waited too long to file her defamation lawsuit and that her case should be dismissed under the statute of limitations. They said Dershowitz has denied Giuffre’s claims since 2015 and has the right to defend his reputation when the accusations are repeated.
Giuffre’s allegations date back many years but drew new attention after Epstein was charged in New York with sexually abusing dozens of girls. Epstein killed himself last month in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial.
Unmarried partners in U.S. have tripled in two decades
A new U.S. Census Bureau report says the number of unmarried partners living together has tripled in the past two decades due to greater social acceptance.
The report released this week says the number went from nearly 6 million in 1996 to 19.1 million in 2018.
The report says unmarried partners are older, better educated, more likely to earn higher wages and more racially diverse than in the past.
The survey said it’s also viewed as an alternative to marriage for low-income and less educated people.
As a group, unmarried partners are still small compared to married partners, who numbered 127 million in 2018.
The report used data from the Current Population Survey.
Pilot spends hours in treetops after small plane crashes
MANVILLE, N.J. — A pilot has been rescued uninjured after his plane crashed into treetops as he tried to land at a New Jersey airport.
Authorities say rescuers managed to free the pilot hours after Tuesday’s crash. They rappelled to the man and lowered him to the ground with the help of a pruning bucket.
The plane went down around 12:15 p.m. in a remote area of Somerset County not far from Central Jersey Regional Airport.
The pilot was the only person aboard the Cessna 172. No one on the ground was hurt.
Officials say the pilot was taken to a hospital for assessment but didn’t have any serious injuries.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
California halts prison gang peacemaking effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California prison officials have halted an effort aimed at forcing warring prison gangs to get along with each other after the inmates wound up brawling and even rioting when placed together in prison recreation yards, officials said.
The effort started a year ago with officials gradually allowing prisoners from different gangs into exercise yards to try to get them to make peace.
This permitted officials to reduce harsh restrictions that kept gang members locked up in cells for lengthy periods without access to rehabilitation programs that could shorten their sentences.
But the greater liberty generated the same result at several state prisons: Gang members brawled in what critics labeled “gladiator fights” that they allege prison officials deliberately set up to get the inmates to fight.
