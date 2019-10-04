The first paragraph of this story has been edited after Sen. Thom Tillis' press secretary argued after publication that it mischaracterized Tillis' stance on the Ukraine whistleblower allegation.
"Tillis was speaking generally about whistleblower protections, not the Ukraine complaint, and he even conditioned what he was saying based on a complaint being substantiated and the need for guilt not to be assumed from an allegation," Daniel Keylin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.