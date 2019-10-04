The first paragraph of this story has been edited after Sen. Thom Tillis' press secretary argued after publication that it mischaracterized Tillis' stance on the Ukraine whistleblower allegation.

"Tillis was speaking generally about whistleblower protections, not the Ukraine complaint, and he even conditioned what he was saying based on a complaint being substantiated and the need for guilt not to be assumed from an allegation," Daniel Keylin said.

