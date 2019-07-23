Chris Chalk, an Asheville native who attended UNC-Greensboro, co-stars in “When They See Us,” a recent Net-flix miniseries about the Central Park jogger case, in which a group of young black men were accused of rape. He plays the older version of one of the youths, Yusef Salaam.
