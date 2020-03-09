Report: Pilots restarted software, causing fatal nosedive
Ethiopian investigators are mostly blaming Boeing for last year’s crash of a Ethiopian Airlines jet shortly after takeoff, saying in an interim report Monday that there were design failures in the jet and inadequate training for pilots.
The update from Ethiopian investigators — timed to beat the anniversary of the crash on March 10, 2019 — pointed to the role played by a new flight-control system that Boeing installed on the 737 Max and which repeatedly pushed the nose of the plane down.
The system, called MCAS, overwhelmed the pilots’ attempts to control the plane. When it triggered for the fourth and final time, the pilots fought back by pulling on their control columns with up to 180 pounds of force, but the nose of the plane sank even more and the jet flew even faster.
Shortly before impact, the plane was streaking downward at 575 mph — at a rate of more than 5,000 feet per minute — with its nose tilted down at a 40-degree angle, according to the interim report from Ethiopia’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.
Barbara Neely, creator of black female sleuth series, dies
NEW YORK — Award-winning mystery writer Barbara Neely, who created the first black female sleuth series in mainstream American publishing, died March 2 after a brief illness, according to her publisher, Brash Books. She was 78.
Neely is perhaps best known for her four-book Blanche White series, which had at its center a nomadic amateur detective and domestic worker who uses the invisibility inherent to her job as an advantage in pursuit of the truth.
“I realized the mystery genre was perfect to talk about serious subjects,” she told Ms. Magazine in 2000, “and it could carry the political fiction I wanted to write.”
Neely was named the 2020 Grand Master by the Mystery Writers of America. In announcing the honor last year, the association described Neely as “a groundbreaking author” who “tackles tough social issues with an unflinching eye and a wry sense of humor.”
Zeppelin wins latest battle of the bands in ‘Stairway’ fight
LOS ANGELES — A federal appeals court on Monday restored a jury verdict that found Led Zeppelin did not steal “Stairway to Heaven.”
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco handed the major win to guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant and dealt a blow to the estate of Randy Wolfe of the band Spirit. The estate claimed that the 1971 mega-hit “Stairway to Heaven” violated the copyright of the 1968 song “Taurus.”
A majority of an 11-judge panel overturned a previous ruling that the jury in the 2016 trial should have heard the recording of “Taurus” and was given poor instructions before jurors found in favor of Page and Plant.
The composition of the two songs, not their recordings, were at issue in the case, but the plaintiffs had sought to play the two recordings for jurors as part of their argument that Page had access to the song “Taurus” as required to prove a copyright violation.
Harry, Meghan do their last royal job at Commonwealth event
LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, made their final appearance as senior royals at Westminster Abbey, joining Queen Elizabeth II and other members of Britain’s royal family Monday for an annual Commonwealth Day service.
The televised event was expected to be the last time the couple works alongside the entire Windsor clan before Harry and Meghan fly off into self-imposed exile in North America. The pomp-filled observance featured no hand-shaking, apparently because of the new coronavirus.
The service ended the two-month drama that began when the couple announced plans to walk away from their roles as senior members of the royal family and into a world where they will have to earn a living. It’s uncharted territory for the House of Windsor, which only has the messy abdication of Edward VIII in 1936 as a guide to the potential pitfalls.
“(The Windsors) have lost a major attraction for the future,’’ said Pauline Maclaran, co-author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture.”
Trainers, vets, others charged in racehorse-drugging scheme
More than two dozen people, including the trainer of champion Maximum Security, were charged in what authorities described Monday as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster.
Trainer Jason Servis, whose stable includes the 3-year-old champion, was charged with administering performance-enhancing drugs to that horse and others. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference and has since won four of his five high-profile races.
The charges against trainers, veterinarians and others were detailed in four indictments unveiled Monday in Manhattan federal court. Charges brought against the 27 people include drug adulteration and misbranding conspiracy.
Performance-enhancing drugs “were given to racehorses in an effort to increase their performance beyond their natural abilities,” William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director in charge of the FBI New York Office, said at a news conference. “What actually happened to the horses amounted to nothing less than abuse. They experienced cardiac issues, overexertion leading to leg fractures, increased risk of injury, and, in some cases, death. Conversely, the human beings involved in the scheme continued to line their purses as they manipulated this multibillion-dollar horse racing industry across the globe.”
