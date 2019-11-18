Chief justice orders delay in House fight for Trump records
WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts is ordering an indefinite delay in the House of Representatives’ demand for President Donald Trump’s financial records to give the Supreme Court time to figure out how to handle the high-stakes dispute.
Roberts’ order Monday contains no hint about what the court ultimately will do.
The court’s hold could last a matter of days or weeks, if the court is willing to let an appeals court ruling in favor of the House remain in place without granting full review of the case. But the delay could extend for months if the justices decide they need to hear arguments and issue a written opinion.
Earlier Monday, the House said it would agree to a brief halt for the orderly filing of legal briefs, while opposing any lengthy delay. Those written arguments will give the justices a basis to decide whether they will jump into the tussle between Congress and the president.
Justice Ginsburg back on bench after stomach bug
WASHINGTON — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back on the Supreme Court bench after missing time last week with what the court described as a stomach bug.
The 86-year-old Ginsburg climbed the three steps and took her seat for a brief court session Monday. She was absent when the justices last met in public to hear arguments on Wednesday.
Ginsburg has been treated for cancer twice in the past year, including receiving radiation for a tumor on her pancreas over the summer. She missed court sessions in January during her recovery from lung cancer surgery.
Police chief: 3 people killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting
DUNCAN, Okla. — Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday morning outside a Walmart store in southwestern Oklahoma, and the shooter is among the dead, authorities said.
Two victims were shot inside a car and the third died in the parking lot just before 10 a.m. outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.
Authorities did not immediately describe a motivation for the shooting. Ford told The Associated Press that investigators believe the gunman shot the male and female victims and then turned the gun on himself.
Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks authorities said during the news conference Monday afternoon that there was never an active shooter inside the store and he described the shooting as an isolated incident. He did not further explain.
Mailing free home HIV tests helps detect more infections
Mailing free home HIV tests to high-risk men offers a potentially better strategy for detecting infections than usual care.
That’s according to a U.S. government study that resulted in many more infections found — including among friends with whom recipients shared extra kits.
The experiment recruited 2,600 men from online social network and music sites. Half of them were sent four free test kits but could order more. Many did, and shared them. The rest only got a link to local testing services.
Overall, 25 infections were detected in the self-testing group, versus 11 in the other group. Even more infections — 34 — were detected among friends of those who shared tests.
Lawsuits by Michael Jackson accusers likely to be restored
LOS ANGELES — A California appeals court appeared strongly inclined Monday to give new life to lawsuits filed by two men who accuse Michael Jackson of repeatedly molesting them when they were boys.
Three judges from the 2nd District Court of Appeal said in a tentative ruling that lawsuits from James Safechuck and Wade Robson against two corporate entities that Jackson owned should be reconsidered by the trial court that dismissed them in 2017.
Robson, 37, and Safechuck, 41, who became known to a broad audience when they aired their accusations earlier this year in the Emmy-winning HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland,” sat together in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom during Monday’s brief hearing.
Jury awards $1.4M to man who got vasectomy, not circumcision
DES MOINES, Iowa — A jury in Iowa has awarded $1.4 million to a Burmese immigrant who wanted a circumcision but instead got a vasectomy.
The Des Moines Register reports that the jury last week leveled a $2 million judgment against Dr. Kevin Birusingh, who performed the vasectomy.
But jurors decided the man who filed the lawsuit, Zaw Zaw, was 30% responsible.
Zaw is a 41-year-old refugee from Myanmar. He sued in November 2017, nearly two years after the errant procedure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.