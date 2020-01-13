Vatican tamps down clamor over Benedict’s new celibacy book
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican on Monday sought to downplay the decision by retired Pope Benedict XVI to reaffirm the “necessity” of a celibate priesthood at the same time that Pope Francis is considering ordaining married men, calling his book a mere contribution that was written in full obedience to Francis.
The Vatican’s editorial director, Andrea Tornielli, penned an editorial that sought to put Benedict’s bombshell book in the context of a continuity between the two popes. He noted that Francis, too, has upheld the “gift” of priestly celibacy and refused to make it optional across the board.
The French daily Le Figaro late Sunday published excerpts of the book “From the Depths of Our Hearts: Priesthood, Celibacy and the Crisis of the Catholic Church,” co-authored with conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah. The Associated Press obtained galleys of the English edition, which is being published Feb. 20 by Ignatius Press.
Panelist Abby Huntsman says she’s leaving ‘The View’
NEW YORK — Abby Huntsman, a panelist on ABC’s daytime talk show “The View,” said Monday she’s leaving to help run her father’s campaign for governor of Utah and spend more time with her family.
Huntsman joined the show in September 2018 and her departure will leave Meghan McCain as the show’s only real conservative voice.
While “The View” features celebrity guests, it is becoming best known for its fiery political talk and is an important stop for presidential candidates looking to reach an audience dominated by women.
Jon Huntsman announced in November that he would be seeking a third term as Utah governor, although he hasn’t done that job for a decade. He’s spent time as U.S. ambassador to Russia in the interim. He asked his daughter to be a senior adviser to the campaign.
Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein’s rape trial
NEW YORK — Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in Harvey Weinstein’s New York City rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she’d be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.”
Hadid, who lives in Manhattan and studied criminal psychology at The New School, was among 35 potential jurors asked to return to court Thursday for additional questioning.
She’s the latest in a long list of celebrities to have reported for jury duty in the city over the years.
So far, more than 140 people have been invited back for a second round of questioning, but some of them could still be eliminated based on how they’ve answered written questionnaires.
Supreme Court rejects appeal in texting suicide case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday left in place the conviction of a Massachusetts woman who sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself.
Michelle Carter is serving a 15-month sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. A judge determined that Carter, who was 17, caused the death of the 18-year-old Roy when she ordered him in a phone call to get back in his carbon monoxide-filled truck that he’d parked in a Kmart parking lot.
The phone call wasn’t recorded, but the judge relied on a text Carter sent her friend in which she said she told Roy to get back in. In text messages sent in the days leading up to Roy’s death, Carter also encouraged Roy to follow through with his suicide plan and chastised him when he didn’t, Massachusetts courts found.
