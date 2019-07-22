Franken says he ‘absolutely’ regrets resigning from Senate
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota told The New Yorker magazine in a story published Monday that he “absolutely” regrets resigning from the Senate after several women accused him of unwanted kissing or touching.
In the same article, seven current or former senators say they regret calling for Franken’s resignation in December 2017. Franken resigned his seat after conservative talk radio host Leeann Tweeden and seven other women accused him of sexual harassment. The article, Franken’s first interview since leaving the Senate, calls into question some of the assertions against Franken and quotes several female former staff members and close friends who described him as physically clumsy but not predatory.
Microsoft pays $25 million
to settle corruption charges
Microsoft is paying more than $25 million to settle federal corruption charges involving a bribery scheme in Hungary and other foreign offices.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Microsoft will pay about $16.6 million to settle charges that it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. While the case centered on Hungary, the SEC said it also found improprieties at Microsoft offices in Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Turkey.
The Justice Department said Microsoft will also pay an $8.75 million criminal fine stemming from the Hungarian bid-rigging and bribery scheme.
Chelsea Clinton announces birth
of 3rd child, named Jasper
NEW YORK — Chelsea Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born Monday. The former U.S. first daughter tweeted that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky “are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.” The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014 and another son, Aidan, born in 2016. Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated the news.