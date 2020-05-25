Queen’s Brian May reveals recent heart attack, says he’s good now
LONDON — Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart attack.”
May said Monday in an Instagram video that the stents were put in after his doctor drove him to a hospital after he starting feeling the symptoms of a heart attack. He said he found the experience shocking, because “I thought I was a very healthy guy.”
The 72-year-old said he feels fine now and the procedure was a success. “I walked out with a heart that’s very strong now,” May said.
He thanked his doctors and caregivers. May asked fans to send him congratulations, not sympathy messages.
“I’m incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again,” he said.
His video post details a lengthy health saga this month that included dealing with a compressed nerve that was causing him extreme pain.
UN virus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing
GENEVA — The World Health Organization said Monday that it will temporarily drop hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malarial drug U.S. President Trump says he is taking — from its global study into experimental COVID-19 treatments, saying that its experts need to review all available evidence to date.
In a press briefing, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that in light of a paper published last week in the Lancet that showed people taking hydroxychloroquine were at higher risk of death and heart problems, there would be “a temporary pause” on the hydroxychloroquine arm of its global clinical trial.
“This concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in COVID-19,” Tedros said, adding that the drugs are approved treatments for people with malaria or autoimmune diseases. Other treatments in the trial, including the experimental drug remdesivir and an HIV combination therapy, are still being tested.
Tedros said the executive group behind WHO’s global “Solidarity” trial met on Saturday and decided to conduct a comprehensive review of all available data on hydroxychloroquine and that its use in the trial would be suspended for now.
Fed judge rules Florida can’t stop poor felons from voting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A federal judge in Tallahassee ruled Sunday night that Florida law can’t stop felons from voting because they can’t pay back any legal fees and restitution they owe.
In a 125-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle called the law passed by the Florida Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year a “pay-to-vote system.”
Hinkle’s order called court fees a tax and said it creates a new system for determining whether felons are eligible to vote.
The bill, which attempted to define what it means to complete a prison sentence, requires felons to pay all fines, restitution and other legal financial obligations before their sentences can be considered fully served. Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018, restoring voting rights for felons. It permanently bars convicted murderers and rapists from voting, regardless of financial debts.
