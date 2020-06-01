GREENSBORO — People who disobey the newly issued citywide curfew could face a misdemeanor charge, Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said Monday.
The citywide curfew was announced by Mayor Nancy Vaughn Monday afternoon to go into effect at 8 p.m.
The curfew, which restricts citywide travel between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., follows two days of protests in various parts of the city, spurred by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis Police on May 25. The city of High Point also declared a curfew during the same hours.
In a statement, Vaughan said she was imposing the curfew "as a result of the escalating violence that has come to Greensboro over the weekend."
“I am concerned more about the possible loss of life and injuries for our residents," she said. "The curfew is necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare of our community.”
The Greensboro protests remained peaceful until about 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, but nighttime brought violence and looting. Several witness statements indicate that outliers not closely associated with the protests are responsible for the property damage and looting.
A number of people are exempt from the curfew:
• Law enforcement officers, firefighters and other public safety employees;
• Doctors, nurses, employees of hospitals or other medical facilities;
• Employees of public utilities and public transportation companies;
• On-duty military personnel
• News media, journalists
• Individuals traveling between work and their residence
• Individuals seeking medical care
Glenn said the goal is for people to voluntarily comply with the curfew.
“But if they don’t fall under one of those exceptions and they willfully or purposefully disobey, they will be either charged or arrested,” Glenn said.
The misdemeanor charge is punishable by a fine not exceeding $500 or imprisonment not exceeding 30 days, Glenn said.
In two full days of protesting, he said he is only aware of one arrest associated with the protesting. On Saturday, a person was charged with inciting to riot.
Despite the curfew, a group with signs began to gather in Greensboro around 4:30 p.m.
Siembra NC, an organization of Latinx people, said they planned to distribute face masks, water bottles and snacks at demonstrations in Durham and Greensboro Monday night.
In a news release, Siembra NC said, "The Greensboro protest is still unclear but a public Facebook event indicates a gathering will take place downtown at 7 p.m."
