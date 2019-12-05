The Washington Post has recently tightened the reins on the opinion columns it allows subscribers to its news service -- which includes the Journal -- to post on their websites. Understandably, the Post would prefer readers go to the Post's website.

We hope to negotiate a deal that will allow you to continue reading many of their columns here -- especially those that we print in the Journal. But over the next few days, the offerings may be slim. Hang in there. We're working on it.

We’ll still post our Journal editorials and the Readers’ Forum here, as well as columns we publish from other sources. And subscribers to our e-edition will still be able to access our full print content.

If you have any questions, feel free to call me: 336-727-7359.

Thanks for reading.

