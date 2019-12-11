GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Wilkes 42, Davie County 18
West Wilkes;7;16;10;9;--;42
Davie County;1;1;6;10;--;18
West Wilkes (6-0): Carson Ledford 22, Jamilyn Wilcox 14, Bell 3, McPherson 2, Clonch 2.
Davie County (0-6): Tatum 4, S. Johnson 4, E. Johnson 4, Lewis 2, Allen 2.
Glenn 70, Wheatmore 26
Glenn;21;18;21;9;--;70
Wheatmore;0;8;3;15;--;26
Glenn (7-0): Iycez Adams 18, Damani Whitehead 13, Alivia Evans 12, Gathings 9, Weston 4, Busick 4, Evans 4, Lamonte 4, Finch 3.
Wheatmore (4-3): Taylor Comer 10, Linville 8, Biggs 3, K. Comer 3, Hippert 2.
Mount Tabor 56, East Forsyth 55 (OT)
Mount Tabor;13;4;20;16;3;--;56
East Forsyth;12;9;14;18;2;--;55
Mount Tabor: Ciara Wright 28, Lily Pereira 11, Brooks 7, Abhulimen 5, DeNeui 2, Fowler 2.
East Forsyth: LaNiya Simes 15, Destiny Long 13, Jaydan Hoover 12, Spruill 9, Hall 6.
Randleman 37, Ledford 29
Ledford;7;6;8;8;--;29
Randleman;4;15;5;13;--;37
Ledford (3-2, 3-0 CCC): Sprinkle 4, Ledbetter 5, Limbacher 7, Roark 6, Harrison 5, Flynt 2.
Randleman: Hall 16, Gantt 9, Hanshaw 5, Marlow 4, York 3.
Lexington 62, North Forsyth 26
Lexington (2-4): Amarah Owens 26, Jakayla Rose 14, Jadiyah Peoples 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davie County 58, West Wilkes 40
Davie County;16;19;13;10;--;58
West Wilkes;11;8;14;7;--;40
Davie County (4-1): Brooks Johnson 17, Za'Haree Maddox 11, Hudson 2, Reid 9, Spillman 2, Taylor 1, Smith 2, Redmon 3, King 7, Summers 4.
West Wilkes: Brown 7, Childress 5, Triplett 5, Wentz 6, Miller 6, Stinson 11.
West Stoke 50, West Forsyth 32
West Forsyth;7;13;4;8;--;32
West Stokes;10;11;20;9;--;50
West Forsyth (0-5): Beckner 8, Hill 2, CJ Smith 13, Morris 3, Nelson 3, Wade 3.
West Stokes (1-0): Conrad 2, Parson 8, Isaac Spainhour 17, Elan Muniz 15, Elliott 4, Quesinberry 2, Mickey 2.
Glenn 82, Wheatmore 64
Wheatmore;19;17;15;13;--;64
Glenn;20;28;10;24;--;82
Wheatmore: Ben Walker 14, Craddock 2, Dennis 5, Zach Berrier 11, Jake Tuggle 13, Austin Biggs 17, Bartley 2.
Glenn: Davis 5, Gainey 5, Napper 5, Zion Dixon 14, Almonar 5, JeremIah Scales 17, Adichol 4, Sterling Vaughn 13.
Randleman 49, Ledford 40
Ledford: Tyler Partee 15, Walker Lackey 10, Bartoli 6, Compton 4, Barker 4, Carr 1.
Randleman: Poole 14, Cassidy 16, Mitchell 7, Rich 6, Lineberry 6.
