Fiction
1. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’’ by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)
3. “Lost” by Patterson/Born (Little. Brown)
4. “The Guardians’’ by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano (Dial Press)
6. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
7. “The Silent Patient’’ by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
8. “Moral Compass” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende (Ballantine)
10. “Agency” by William Gibson (Berkely)
11. “The Dutch House’’ by Ann Patchett (Harper)
12. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)
13. “A Minute to Midnight’’ by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
14. “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
15. “Criss Cross’’ by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. “A Very Stable Genius” by Rucker/Leonning (Penguin)
2. “Profiles in Corruption” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)
3. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics” by Jocko Lillink (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “Boundless” by Ben Greenfield (Victory Belt)
5. “Talking to Strangers’’ by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
6. “All Along You Were Blooming” by Morgan Harper Nichols (Zondervan)
7. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)
8. “The Values Compass” by Mandeep Rai (Simon & Schuster)
9. “Tightrope” by Kristof/WuDunn (Knopf)
10. “Tiny Habits” by BJ Fogg (HMH)
11. “Martha Stewart’s Organizing” by Martha Stewart (HMH)
12. “The Age of Entitlement” by Christopher Caldwell (Simon & Schuster)
13. “The Blue Zones Kitchen’’ by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
14. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
15. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering...” by Michelle obama (Clarkson Potter)
Paperback
1. “Country Strong” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)
2. “The Oysterville Sewing Circle” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)
3. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
4. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)
5. “Pieces of Her” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)
6. “Cut and Run” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)
7. “Wolf Pack” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
8. “The First Lady” by Patterson/DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “The Coming Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
10. “Cemetery Road” by Greg Iles (William Morrow)
11. “Return to Star Valley” by Raeanne Thayne (Harlequin)
12. “Huckleberry Lake” by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)
13. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
14. “The Best of Us” by Robyn Carr (Mira)
15. “Time for Love” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
