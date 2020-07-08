Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States. This information includes updated data released this afternoon by Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: 77,310 as of noon Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,435 new confirmed infections since Tuesday. Ten percent of total tests Tuesday were positive. On Monday, the state reported 55,318 residents are presumed to have recovered from symptoms. This number will be updated by the state each Monday afternoon.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,275 cases of COVID-19 and 118 related deaths as of Wednesday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 67 new cases and no new deaths since Tuesday.
• As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,275 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 119 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 67 new cases since Tuesday and no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said 381 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,803 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Wednesday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,319 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,134 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,450 cases and 37 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,353 cases and 31 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 274 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,441 statewide as of Wednesday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 21 new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 994 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 89% of hospitals reporting. That's five more patients than Tuesday's report. This is the state's highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to date. Currently, 80% of ICU beds and 76% of inpatient beds are in use among reporting hospitals. The data does not identify how many of those beds are being used by patients with COVID-19.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 2.98 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 50,304 since Tuesday. The CDC on Wednesday reported 131,065 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 932 new deaths.
Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. For more about the state's data, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
