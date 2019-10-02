GIRLS TENNIS Reynolds 5, East Forsyth 2

Singles: Rebekah Gaines (EF) def. Emelie Patti 8-0; McKinley Rice (EF) def. Mercer Sullivan 8-6; Audrey Nelson (RJR) def. Ryan Mabe 8-5; Allie Hiersteiner RJR def Ellie Zaidi 8-0; Lia Blackard (RJR) def Christina Veloz 8-2; Caroline Bumgarner (RJR) def. Jane Antonas 8-2.

Doubles: Bumgarner/McKenna Trull (RJR) def. Anna Dudley/Kerri Weddle 8-1.

Records: Reynolds 12-5, 6-4 Central Piedmont 4A; East Forsyth 3-8.

West Forsyth 9, Glenn 0

Singles: Lauren Kranis def Hannah Frazier 6-0,6-0; Maria Nikas def Skylar Peddle 6-0,6-0; Marion Idulsa def Cassie Dean 6-0,6-0; Leah Harding def McKaela Schwenke 6-0,6-0; Ella Orgain def Haley Casstevens 6-0,6-0; Cara Chilson def Melissa Celedon 6-0,6-0.

Doubles: Chilson/Vivien Do def Frazier/Peddle 8-6; Lola Britton/Macy Vest def Deen/Schwenke 8-1; Abigail Nix/Savannah Gilliam def Jasmine Todd/London McCann 8-1.

FIELD HOCKEY West Forsyth 4, East Forsyth 1

Records: West Forsyth 13-0.

