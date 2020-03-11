COLUMBIA — Two tractor-trailers collided on the Alligator River bridge, shutting down the two-lane bridge and blocking a direct route to the Outer Banks for more than three hours, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The crash happened on the Alligator River bridge on U.S. 64 between Tyrrell and Dare counties, news sources reported.

According to troopers, one of the tractor-trailers drifted across the center line and hit the oncoming vehicle. Both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A trooper says it “looked like a bomb” went off from all the debris and oil spilled on the bridge.

The bridge carries U.S. Highway 64 over the river between Dare and Tyrrell counties and without it, drivers would have to make a one-hour detour to the north to get to the Outer Banks. The bridge was reopened around noon.

