Bridge work to close Silas Creek Parkway ramp
Work crews will close the ramp leading from Country Club Road to southbound Silas Creek Parkway at 9 a.m. today for repairs to the bridge that carries Country Club Road over the parkway, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.
The ramp will reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday.
While the ramp is closed, drivers on Country Club going to southbound Silas Creek will use a detour on Harper Street and Goodyear Drive.
Drivers are being cautioned to be aware of work crews in the area, and that the detour route will take a little longer to access Silas Creek Parkway than the regular ramp.
County: Hiker fell taking photo atop N.C. waterfall
SALUDA — Authorities in North Carolina have identified a hiker who fell from a waterfall and died over the weekend.
Polk County Emergency Management Director Bobby Arledge confirmed to McClatchy news group on Monday that 28-year-old Aaron Post of South Carolina died after sliding down Big Bradley Falls on Saturday.
He says he heard the hiker was taking a photo at the top of the remote Saluda, North Carolina, spot when he lost his balance and tumbled down.
In a Facebook post Saturday, the Henderson County Rescue Squad said they extracted Post from a rugged area and flew him in a helicopter to a hospital.
Hiking websites say the waterfall drops 75 feet
News outlets reported in 2017 that a 47-year-old hiker died in a fall at the same spot.
The Associated Press
Body of missing 5-year-old found in SC landfill
SUMTER, S.C. — The body of Nevaeh Adams, a 5-year-old girl from Sumter, was found in a landfill in Richland County Friday, police say, WCNC reports.
Adams and her mother were both killed over the summer.
Police say DNA testing confirmed the body found was Nevaeh.
Over 400 searchers from 40 different agencies had to sift through around 4 million pounds of material over a 25 period at the landfill.
Forensic experts examined what the search crews found.
The search for Nevaeh began after police were called to Lantana Apartments in early August where the body of her mother, Sharee Bradley, 29, was found inside her apartment by a family member.
The suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, was seen fleeing the location. He was later located by police at a residence in a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody.
Police said when they interviewed Johnson, he admitted to killing Nevaeh and Bradley.
WGHP/FOX8
