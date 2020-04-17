What can’t people do?
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by the order.
- Visit friends and family if there isn’t an urgent need.
- Get closer than 6 feet to other people.
- Visit loved ones in a hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited purposes as provided on the facility websites.
- Travel unless it’s essential.
- Play on playground equipment.
