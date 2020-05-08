The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 13,868 as of 11 a.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 471 cases since Thursday. Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 99 of 100 North Carolina counties. More than 40 percent of North Carolina's total cases have been reported in these seven counties that have reported more than 400 cases each: Mecklenburg (1,989), Wake (986), Durham (829), Wayne (715), Guilford (553) Rowan (467) and Chatham (435).
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's coronavirus numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has reported 553 cases of COVID-19 and 38 related deaths as of Friday's report. That's an increase of 17 new cases since Thursday and three more deaths from the coronavirus.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 551 cases of the coronavirus and 36 deaths. County health officials also said 117 people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and another 228 people have recovered from the virus. Those numbers should be updated sometime Friday afternoon and again on Monday.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise slowly. As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 149 coronavirus cases and three deaths, Davidson County has 199 cases and 10 deaths, Forsyth County has 353 cases and five deaths, Randolph County has 307 cases and five deaths, and Rockingham County has 38 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 527 statewide, according to state health officials, which is 20 more than on Thursday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 515 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 10 fewer than Thursday.
N.C. testing: As of Friday's state report, 178,613 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in North Carolina. State health officials have said that the number of positive results will increase as more tests are completed. This week, the percentage of positive tests as a percent of total tests completed was generally around 8 percent, with a low of 6 percent Sunday and a high of 9 percent Thursday. Click here for more charts that show statewide trends in testing and tracking of the disease.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Thursday afternoon was nearly 1.2 million, an increase of 25,253 new cases since Wednesday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Wednesday reported 73,297 total deaths, a one-day increase of 2,495.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
