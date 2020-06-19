HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Webb Simpson spent two days at Harbour Town watching bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau swing out of his shoes and realized his own brand of golf works just fine.
They traded birdies Friday morning in the RBC Heritage until Simpson, a former Wake Forest golfer, got the last word with a 6-footer on his final hole for a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead over DeChambeau (64) and Corey Conners (63).
DeChambeau made six birdies on his final nine holes, missing a 5-footer on No. 9 .
“It’s very satisfying knowing I’m not near as long as some of these guys and I’m able to kind of use my skills of distance control and shot shape to pick me back up when I’m 40 yards or 30 yards behind these guys,” Simpson said.
Simpson was at 12-under 130, and scoring remained bunched. Thunderstorms rolled through the island late in the afternoon and halted play.
