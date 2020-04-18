Yeah, some things are more stressful right now.
Trying to balance working and teaching from home continues to be a challenge.
Worrying about the coronavirus and the economy is extremely stressful and draining.
Managing life and home responsibilities like car inspections and appliance repairs are not as easy as picking up the phone if you’re trying to social distance.
But as I close in on this fifth week of being at home, I’m starting to feel a little more settled into our lifestyle. We’re still working on the routine, but I’ve not missed driving and the constant rush to be somewhere. I’ve not missed trying to figure out what to wear to work. And I’ve not missed all the errands I used to run. In fact, I’m starting to like having things delivered to my doorstep.
So what am I doing with all of my extra time?
It’s not been enough time to learn a new language or write a book.
Or enough time to even read a whole book.
But here’s what I have done more of:
I’ve spent more time with my family. True, everyone is spending more time with their families. But I’m more acutely aware that this time of thinking of my son as a little boy is coming to an end. He seesaws between angsty tween and still wanting me to watch everything he’s doing. I’m grateful for this extra time with him.
I’ve spent more time in our yard. I’ve always loved our backyard and we entertain in it frequently. But this year, I’ve planted herbs, vegetables and flowers. I’m contemplating a raised bed garden. For the first time in three or four years, I’ve pulled weeds and ordered fresh mulch. Everyone in our neighborhood seems to have the same idea.
It’s possible I could be a little obsessed with our cat. Maybe I’m just jealous of her lifestyle. Sleeping 18 hours a day looks like a pretty good gig. Strange as it may seem, I’ve enjoyed spending more time around her. She likes to watch me from her perch on the stool while I’m on video conference calls. She’s not a lap kitty, but she does like being around us. I’m imagining that she likes that we’re around more.
I’ve actually talked to more of my friends on more of a regular basis. Apps like Marco Polo, FaceTime and Facebook Messenger, make it easy to send video messages or talk in real time. It feels like we’re making more of a conscious effort to stay connected with one another. I’ve attended virtual birthday parties and happy hours, and honestly — they can’t replace the energy of actually being in the same room with our friends, but there are benefits. For starters, you don’t have to shower or drive anywhere, and leaving is easy.
Now that we can’t go to restaurants, I’m cooking like I did before I became a mom. And my son loves to help me in the kitchen. We’ve made muffins, cookies and brownies — all from scratch. He often helps me with meals now. I always eat more healthfully at home and I never need antacids these days.
Simple things like preparing a meal with my family, then sitting down to eat it together is our routine now. I work with my son in the next room. I can hear him reading or playing or talking to my husband. Sometimes he draws at the kitchen table while I work. I pay attention to these things now because there is time.
We’ve been forced to exit the rat race, and it’s not so bad. I wish that it didn’t take a pandemic to force us to slow down and appreciate what we have right in front of us.
