So it’s been spring break for my high school age teens, and all experienced parents know what that means.
Appointments.
Brooke, a high school senior, had a routine eye exam, but I wasn’t allowed to accompany her inside the building.
I could sit in the car and she could come outside should she have questions, but I couldn’t come with her.
So I stayed home.
I prayed the entire time she was gone, that nothing would go amiss, that she would not have to hear any bad news, alone.
She’s a Type 1 diabetic and I always hold my breath while the optometrist looks at her dilated pupils, always praying to hear those magic words, “everything looks good.”
A few days later I remembered that her insurance might cover her new glasses so I called the optometrist’s office to request an itemized bill, something that did not occur to Brooke who only came home with a tiny credit card receipt. The receptionist asked that I call when I arrived and she would bring the bill to the door.
Brooke had a doctor’s appointment which I was allowed to attend. The waiting room, usually full, was empty. We wore masks as did the physician’s assistant and all the other staff. There were the predictable jokes about how it’s hard to draw blood or check blood pressure from a 6-foot distance.
Her follow-up appointment with the dermatologist was changed three times in attempts to accommodate social distancing and limited gathering edicts.
My other daughter, Noël, only had a dermatologist appointment this week, closely scheduled to the time of Brooke’s.
Noël’s been busy baking. Inspired by a cake-decorating class that she took a lifetime ago — last month — at the Randolph Arts Guild, she baked a red velvet cake and decorated it to look like a unicorn. The project, which involved fondant, sugar pearls, multiple food dyes and copious crumbs, took a lot of time, something she now has in abundance.
We had a bit of difficulty on Wednesday.
I was working from home so I could accompany Brooke to her early afternoon doctor’s appointment. I told Noël not to eat the leftover spaghetti noodles for lunch — she has this thing for pasta with olive oil and Parmesan cheese — that I was going to use it to make a spaghetti pie for supper.
“Just boil up some rotini,” I told her. “It will taste better anyway, it will be fresh.”
With a long afternoon stretching before her, it seemed a reasonable request. She could even make pasta from scratch and still have time to watch a movie or two.
But soon she was slamming kitchen cabinet doors and sloppily filling a pot with water, banging it on the stove-top. She wanted that easily microwaved spaghetti, not an extra chore and additional dishes to wash.
As my default mode to any conflict is despair, I was convinced that it was over, that we would not survive the quarantine. That I was the worst mother ever and that I had reared an entitled brat.
“Sorry about the pasta,” she said about 30 minutes later as I was poking around the fridge, counting insulin bottles.
I wanted to hug her but I knew it would ruin the moment.
“Me too,” I said. “You should be at school eating with your friends, not stuck at home with me.”
