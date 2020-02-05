Local athletes from Forsyth County and the surrounding area were expected to participate in signing day ceremonies today. The move coincides with the first day of the late period for athletes who will sign national letters of intent with Division I and II football programs within the NCAA.
Central Davidson: Drake Cullens (men’s soccer, Bluefield)
Davie County: Ben Norman (football, Averett), Bishop Norman (football, Averett), Tanner Batten (football, Campbell), Justice Redmon (football, Mars Hill), Josh Robinson (football, Berry) John Davenport (baseball, Wake Tech), Troy Clary (baseball, Catawba Valley)
East Forsyth: Chris Chaplin III (football, Louisburg), Torrian Jackson (football, Kentucky Christian), Isaiah Shepherd (football, Barton), Joseph Brown (football, Guilford), Darin James (football, Ferrum), Chris Davis (football, Barton), Chance Cloud (football, Independence), Thomaz Johnson (Winston-Salem State)
East Surry: Quincy Smith (football, Fayetteville State), Joshua Joyce (football, Elizabeth City State)
Glenn: Daniel Napper (football, Mars Hill)
Mount Airy: Johnathon Smith (football, Winston-Salem State), Jackson Tumbarello (football, Winston-Salem State)
Mount Tabor: Jacob Gallant (men’s track and field, Charlotte)
North Surry: Brett Johnson (baseball, UNC Asheville), Hannah Moxley (women’s basketball, Catawba), Kiersten Walker (softball, Guilford), Olivia Jones (softball, Averett)
Oak Grove: Nikolas Everhart (football, Barton)
Parkland: Denoris Wardlow (football, Catawba), Darius Williams (football, Barton)
Reagan: Nathaniel Carson (football, Bucknell), Jovan Turner (football, Louisburg), Shavon Revel Jr. (football, Louisburg), Trevor Willard (football, Army)
Starmount: J. Max Swaim (football, Wingate)
West Forsyth: Owen Brown (football, Emory & Henry), Giovanni Ricciardi (football, Western Carolina), Kendall Williams (football, Carson-Newman), Peyton Brown (baseball, Campbell), John-John Dickenson (men’s soccer, Army), Tyler McDaniel (baseball, William Peace), Connor Monroe (baseball, N.C. State), G’mone Wilson (football, Marshall), Grant Copeland (football, East Carolina), Jalen Ferguson (football, Carson Newman)
West Stokes: Kelin Parsons (football, Lenoir-Rhyne), Chris Brown (football, Lenoir-Rhyne)
