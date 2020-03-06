Christian Schmutz of the Swiss Cheesemakers Association hoists a 77-pound wheel of the Best of Show winner in the World Championship Cheese Contest at Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis., on Thursday. The cheese, Gourmino Le Gruyere, is made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerlandfor Gourmino AG. It beat out 3,666 other cheeses, a record number of entries. Spycher also won the top prize in 2008.