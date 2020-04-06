Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT FORSYTH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT... AT 221 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR ENON, OR NEAR EAST BEND, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN, HUNTSVILLE, MCLEANSVILLE, LEWISVILLE AND SUMMERFIELD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&