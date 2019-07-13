Kaleideum’s Peppercorn Theatre will present “Stoo’s Famous Martian-American Gumbo,” a new play for young audiences 6 and up, now through July 28 at the Arts Based School, 1380 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Stoo is a Martian boy who discovers that he can’t grow his favorite fruit from Mars now that his family lives on Earth. With his diverse group of human friends, Stoo sets out to invent a brand new “special food” from delicious things on Earth. The result is a “Martian-American gumbo” — and a tale about the unifying power of friendship, music and sharing a meal.
The play runs about 50 minutes. Tickets are $10 for Kaleideum members, $12 for non-members. Tickets are $4 for EBT cardholders through Kaleideum’s “Theatre for All” initiative. Showtimes and tickets are at www.peppercorntheatre.org.