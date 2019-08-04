Iran seizes another
ship in Gulf
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian forces seized a ship in the Persian Gulf suspected of carrying smuggled fuel, state media reported Sunday, marking the Revolutionary Guard’s third seizure of a vessel in recent weeks and the latest show of strength by the paramilitary force amid a spike in regional tensions.
State TV and the semi-official Fars news agency reported that seven crew members were detained when the ship was seized late Wednesday carrying 185,000 gallons of “smuggled fuel” from Iran. The local reports did not provide further details on the vessel or the nationality of the crew.
The new claims would make this the third vessel seized by the Guard in the past two weeks, and the second accused of smuggling fuel.
Funeral today
for Kennedy relative
BOSTON — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy.
Hill died Thursday after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.
According to a statement issued Sunday by Brian Wright O’Connor, a spokesman for one of Hill’s uncles, a funeral will be held today at Our Lady of Victory Church in the village of Centerville. A private burial service will follow.
An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.
A Boston College student, Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.
31 die when ferries
capsize in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Rescuers recovered more bodies in rough seas where three ferry boats capsized after being buffeted by fierce winds and waves off two central Philippine provinces, bringing the death toll to 31 with three missing, the coast guard said Sunday.
Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said the dead were mostly passengers of two ferries that flipped over in sudden wind gusts and powerful waves Saturday off Guimaras and Iloilo provinces. Sixty-two other passengers and crew were rescued.
Gang leader dresses up in escape attempt
RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian gang leader tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him behind bars and walking out the penitentiary’s main door in her place, authorities said Sunday.
But prison officials said the nervousness displayed by Clauvino da Silva, also known as “Shorty,” as he tried to leave the prison in the western part of Rio de Janeiro dressed as a woman gave him away.
Indonesia hit by
widespread blackout
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia’s sprawling capital and other parts of Java island were hit by a widespread power outage on Sunday that affected tens of millions of people.
The eight-hour blackout began at around noon and caused disruptions in cellphone services and cash machines. The new mass subway system in Jakarta, the capital, had to shut down.
Muhammad Kamal, the spokesman for the company that operates the subway system, said the company managed to safely evacuate all of the passengers who were stuck in trains during the blackout.
Robber leaves a clue: His name, address
CLEVELAND — Investigators say a Cleveland bank robber made their job much easier because his note demanding money was written on the back side of a document bearing his name and address.
FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson tells WJW-TV the stunned teller who was handed the note last Monday looked at both sides and realized it was a document from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Anderson says the teller addressed the man by his first name, gave him the money and then notified law enforcement officers.
Authorities say a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The Associated Press