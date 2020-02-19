The board of directors for American National Bankshares Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable March 20 to shareholders registered as of March 6.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem. The bank recently opened its first full-service Winston-Salem branch at 22 Miller St. adjacent to the Publix grocery store.

Richard Craver

Tags

Load comments