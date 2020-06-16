There could be as many as 1.5 million of them per acre in some spots. They have bulging red eyes and go by the rather ominous name of Brood IX. And, boy, can they make a racket!

Don’t worry, though. They’re periodical cicadas and they won’t hurt you or your pets. They’re just a bunch of bugs looking for some love.

There are several species of periodical cicadas — some have 13-year life cycles, and others have 17-year life cycles. The ones emerging this year are 17-year cicadas, and they are a different group than appeared in this area in 2013 (that was Brood II). Periodical cicadas are classified into “broods,” are designated with a Roman numeral and appear only in the eastern half of the United States. Broods emerge in the same geographical area as their parents.

Given the situation of the world, people may make grim “plague of locust” jokes about them, but cicadas aren’t locusts; locusts are a kind of grasshopper.

Tags

Load comments