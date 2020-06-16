Periodical cicadas are an inch to an inch and a half long, including the wings. The largest type of cicada, found in southeast Asia, can have a wingspan of 7.9 inches.
Cicadas have five eyes: three small ones forming a triangle between two larger, reddish eyes.
The world’s loudest cicada is found in Africa and was measured at 106.7 decibels at a distance of about 20 feet.
Cicadas don’t sting or bite, and they’re not poisonous. They’re not known to cause any disease.
There are also “annual” cicadas, so-called because adults appear every year, even though they also have multi-year life cycles. They appear in summer.
There are about 190 species of cicadas in the United States.
Cicadas are found on every continent except Antarctica.
Sources: The Associated Press; N.C. State University Department of Entomology; Virginia Tech Department of Entomology; University of Connecticut; CicadaMania.com
